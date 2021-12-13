Ospreys’ Mat Protheroe responds as Sale Sharks’ Twitter account accuses him of diving

Ospreys full back Mat Protheroe felt compelled to respond to Sale Sharks’ Twitter account, as he was accused of diving during the side’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter.

Sale ran out as 21-13 winners against Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium, as the northern English side got their European campaign off to a good start.

Although the Sharks had the game in the bag with just a few minutes remaining, the club’s official Twitter account accused Protheroe of diving in an effort to win a penalty for the Ospreys, in a now-deleted tweet.

Good story that 🤡 https://t.co/fSp7aUyXeW — Mat Protheroe (@MathProtheroe) December 12, 2021

Mat Protheroe: ‘Good story that.’

“Ospreys make a show after Mat Protheroe dives after contact to try and win a penalty. Nothing comes and the hosts put the ball into touch 10m from the Sharks line,” the Sale Sharks account tweeted.

Protheroe responded to the tweet after the game, before it was deleted, and made his feelings about the allegation well known.

“Good story that,” Protheroe tweeted, along with a clown emoji.

Ellis Genge has previously felt the need to respond to Sale Sharks on Twitter.

It isn’t the first time that a player has been prompted to respond to Sale’s Twitter account, with Leicester Tigers captain Ellis Genge having responded to a somewhat cheeky tweet with one of his own back in October.

The Sharks’ account had tweeted that Tom Curry was “living rent-free inside Ellis Genge’s head” in the early stages of Sale’s game against Leicester a couple of months ago, which the Tigers ultimately went on to win.

Genge responded after the game on Twitter, saying that he would “take this months rent in cash please” from his England team mate.

Although Genge seemed to play along with Sale’s tweet on that occasion, Ospreys’ Protheroe is certainly less than pleased with how he was portrayed by the club on Twitter.

I’ll take this months rent in cash please @TomCurry98 https://t.co/xTb6pkPrtG — Gengey (@EllisGenge) October 23, 2021

