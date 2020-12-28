Exeter Chiefs winger Olly Woodburn believes his side were overlooked by the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year awards after the Devon-based rugby club came away empty handed.

Exeter had an extremely succesful season as the won both the Gallagher Premiership as well as the Heineken Champions Cup for the first ever time in 2020.

What makes their achievements even more extraordinary is the fact that they were promoted from the RFU Championship only 10 years prior to becoming European rugby kingpins.

Despite this, the Chiefs received no accolades at the yearly awards ceremony, with Liverpool FC being named team of the year while their manager Jurgen Klopp won the coaching gong.

Woodburn, who has played for Exeter since 2015, was surprised by the snub but said the club were used to being overlooked.

“It was interesting that Liverpool got a clean sweep, we did exactly the same as them in a different sport.

“Personally, being biased, I would have liked a mention, either we get the team award or the manager award but we at Exeter Chiefs are used to getting overlooked a few times so we’ll just carry on. But I think we were deserving of some mention,” Woodburn told The Guardian.

‘They don’t know that much about Exeter’

Exeter head coach Rob Baxter echoed his winger’s comments, claiming that the club has remained fairly unknown despite their recent success.

“People involved in world sport or European sport, they don’t actually know anybody down here that well.

“They see a snapshot of everybody on TV or interviewed in the media, the reality is they don’t really know that much about Exeter or Devon or the people who are here and that is not what we are doing it for, we are down here because we can achieve together, for each other for Exeter, Devon and the area.

“That is very much what we are about and that is what makes us what we are. It was one of those things that almost seems funny to even be talked about.

“These things are all about opinions and in the rugby community we have got some good opinions and we have got some negative opinions and I am sure you get that in the general sporting community as well,” Baxter said.

Read More About: bbc sports awards, exter chiefs, olly woodburn