Canterbury Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill has revealed that he was massively surprised that former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen signed on with the club.

Hansen, who won the Rugby World Cup with New Zealand in 2015, was named as a high performance consultant with the Australian rugby league club back in October in a signing that caught pundits and fans by surprise.

It seems like the Bulldogs boss was equally surprised, as Hill originally thought his head coach Trent Barrett was joking when he suggested bringing the former All Blacks manager on board.

🗣 “You have to understand who you are as a team. Who you are representing and the history of that.” – Steve Hansen#proudtobeabulldog pic.twitter.com/EnVosp02W4 — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) October 28, 2020

“He came back about 24 hours later and said ‘Hilly what do you think about Steve Hansen?’ and I said ‘yeah perfect, that’s the type of bloke we want but let me know who you think we can get and I’ll work on it’.

“He said ‘well do you want his home or his mobile number?’ I thought it was a joke but clearly it wasn’t,” Hill told SEN Radio.

‘I wasn’t sure whether to call him Sir Steve or Mr Hansen’

The Bulldogs chief admitted that he was nervous over contacting the highly-decorated rugby union coach but that Hansen was eager from the get-go.

“I sat down for a day or two trying to build up the right introduction from myself to him, I wasn’t sure whether to call him Sir Steve or Mr Hansen.

“But when I called he said ‘well Andrew I was expecting you to call a couple of days ago. I’m in, I want to help’,” Hill said.

The Bulldogs had a torrid season in 2020, finishing 15th out of 16 in the NRL table, winning only three of their 20 fixtures.

However, Hill appeared confident that Hansen would be able to make a significant impact at the ailing Sydney club.

“He’s already joined the team via Zoom on a couple of occasions already. Obviously, with Covid we haven’t been able to get him here face-to-face but I tell you what when he speaks there’s not a word heard other than his own.”

