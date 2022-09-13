Nine Irish players named in Heineken Champions Cup team of the season

Nine Irish players have been named in the fan-selected Heineken Champions Cup team of the season, with eight of those playing for Leinster.

While La Rochelle were crowned as champions at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille in May, Leinster have dominated the team of the season.

La Rochelle are quite well represented with four players selected after they became European champions for the first time under director of rugby Ronan O’Gara’s guidance.

One player each from semi-finalists Toulouse and Racing 92 have been selected, as Antoine Dupont and Gael Fickou have been included, while Munster’s Peter O’Mahony is the sole player in the team to not have made the final four.

Irish supporters vote in numbers.

Fans were given the choice to vote between four players in every position on Twitter, with the player who received the most votes included in the team of the season.

There are no shortage of fan favourites included in the team as a result, and Leinster supporters clearly voted in strong numbers for the province to have eight players included.

EPCR European player of the year Josh van der Flier has made the cut, while fellow nominees James Lowe, Gregory Alldrit and Antoine Dupont have also been included.

Caelan Doris has not made the team however, despite being nominated for player of the year. Van der Flier and O’Mahony were selected ahead of the Leinster man at flanker.

Leinster lock Ross Molony is the only player in the team who has not won an international cap, with Ireland, France, Australia and South Africa represented.

And here it is 🤩 Your 2021/22 #HeinekenChampionsCup team of the season is finally complete What do you make of it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KfINpz8BiH — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) September 12, 2022

Heineken Champions Cup team of the season.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster)

14. Raymond Rhule (La Rochelle)

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

12. Gael Fickou (Racing 92)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)

10. Johnny Sexton (Leinster)

9. Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

8. Gregory Alldrit (La Rochelle)

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

5. Ross Molony (Leinster)

4. Will Skelton (La Rochelle)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Leinster)

1. Dany Priso (La Rochelle)

