Nigel Owens stresses yellow card decision was incorrect in World Cup qualifier

Nigel Owens has stressed that USA lock Siaosi Mahoni should have got a red card in his side’s Rugby World Cup qualifier against Kenya.

The USA proved to be far too strong for Kenya in the first round of the 2023 Rugby World Cup final qualification tournament in Dubai, as the Americans ran out as 68-14 winners.

Things could have gone quite differently however, as American lock Mahoni was shown a yellow card in the seventh minute of the match after he tucked his arm and made contact with the head of a stationary Kenyan player at a ruck.

Referee Tual Trainini deemed that a yellow card was enough, although Owens has stated on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch that it was a clear red card offence.

Nigel Owens on Siaosi Mahoni’s dangerous clear out.

“This is non-negotiable. The clear message here to all the referees from World Rugby and everyone involved in the game is this type of action should be a red card,” Owens said.

“He comes in at speed, has a clear sight of view, so he can clearly see what’s in front of him, and he comes in and makes contact with the head. That is dangerous and that is a clear red card.

“This is not a ‘maybe a yellow or maybe a red.’ This is a clear red card. We need to get this type of action out of the game.”

USA avoid a red card for this challenge in today’s pivotal World Cup Qualifier – what did you mak of this? 👀 Watch live or catch the full match replay today at The Rugby Network 📺 #Rugby #RugbyWorldCup pic.twitter.com/oHmRFNYM9Q — The Rugby Network (@therugbynetwork) November 6, 2022

The USA and Portugal emerge as frontrunners.

As expected, the USA and Portugal claimed comfortable bonus-point victories against Kenya and Hong Kong to put themselves on top of the final qualification tournament table.

The USA will play Hong Kong this Saturday, will Portugal take on Kenya, before the two face off in what is expected to be a winner takes all encounter the following Friday.

Portugal have appeared at one Rugby World Cup to date in 2007, while the USA have only ever missed out once, back in 1995.

Read More About: nigel owens, Rugby World Cup qualifiers