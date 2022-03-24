Nigel Owens suggests Wyn Jones’ disallowed try against Italy should have stood

Nigel Owens believes Wyn Jones’ disallowed try against Italy should have been awarded, as he thinks the on-field decision should have been a try.

Wales prop Jones looked to have ended the Italian resistance in the 73rd minute of the Six Nations encounter at the Principality Stadium after crashing over the try line.

Had the try been awarded, Wales would have led by at least 11 points, which would have put the game to bed, but referee Andrew Brace’s on-field decision was no try, and there was no evidence that the ball was grounded after a TMO referral.

Former referee Owens was speaking on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch and argued that the on-field decision should have been a try for Jones, which means that the TMO would have needed evidence to disallow it.

Nigel Owens on Wyn Jones disallowed try.

“Wyn Jones’ disallowed try, now then, this is a very, very interesting one. Of what the referee asked and the footage that they saw, he gave the right decision,” Owens said.

“But the question here is, was it the right question to ask? Should the referee have asked, ‘My on-field decision is a try’ and then have clear evidence to over rule it otherwise, rather than [the other] way around.

“Because the philosophy in refereeing is benefit of the doubt goes to the attacking side, so to me, it looks like Wyn Jones has scored. For me, the question to be asked should have been, ‘On-field decision is a try, let’s check it.'”

It was a big talking point in the @FranceRugby vs @EnglandRugby match and @Nigelrefowens has definitely got an opinion on it 👀 For one last time this series, Nigel is on hand to answer your @emirates fan questions and pick his team of the tournament 🏆#WhistleWatch pic.twitter.com/dZ3ET6AP42 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) March 22, 2022

Italy went on to win the game in dramatic fashion.

Jones’ disallowed try meant that Italy remained in contention, and after a brilliant break from Ange Capuozzo, Edoardo Padovani finished the move by scoring the match-winning try.

The Azzurri ended their 36-match losing streak as a result, while the Welsh celebrations of Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar on their 150th and 100th caps were thoroughly ruined.

Owens, a proud Welshman, wasn’t exactly thrilled to see Wales lose, although he did acknowledge that Italy deserved to win.

“In all fairness to Italy at the weekend, they played some brilliant rugby, were deserved winners over Wales – although I was very disappointed myself – and that last try they scored was absolutely brilliant.”

Read More About: italy rugby, nigel owens, wales rugby