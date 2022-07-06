Nigel Owens gives his view on ‘very harsh’ penalty that went against Wales

Nigel Owens believes Louis Rees-Zammit was very hard done by to be penalised and shown a yellow card late on in Wales’ last-gasp defeat to South Africa.

Rees-Zammit made a try-saving tackle on Willie Le Roux in the 73rd minute of Wales’ encounter with South Africa in Pretoria, before getting back to his feet and attempting to make a turnover.

Referee Nika Amashukeli deemed that Rees-Zammit did not release Le Roux in the tackle before attempting to compete for the ball and called a penalty advantage to South Africa, before showing the Welshman a yellow card when the play came to an end.

The Springboks kicked to the corner and scored a penalty try from the resultant lineout which sent the hosts into the lead for the first time in the game in the 75th minute, and South Africa ultimately won thanks to a last-minute penalty.

Nigel Owens on Louis Rees-Zammit’s yellow card.

Former referee Nigel Owens was speaking on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch and argued that Rees-Zammit had done everything correctly and should have been rewarded, not penalised, for his turnover attempt.

“Louis Rees-Zammit yellow card – harsh or not? Not as a Welshman, but as a referee or probably as an ex-referee, yes for me, a bit harsh,” Owens said.

“So the player does a defending tackle, what he needs to do is he needs to release the player on the ground, he needs to get up on his feet on the right side, so behind the ball and the ball carrier with his back towards his own try line, and then on his feet play the ball.

“So for me here this is textbook defending by Louis Rees-Zammit. Great tackle, releases, gets to his feet, so you have a clear release and then he gets to the ball legally on his feet.

“So this to me is a very, very harsh penalty, yet alone yellow card against Louis Rees-Zammit. For me this was textbook defending and should have been play on.”

🗣”Speaking not as a Welshman but as an ex-referee, it was a bit harsh…” After a weekend full of BIG calls, @NigelRefOwens gives his take on the refereeing decisions that had everyone talking in the latest episode of #WhistleWatch presented by @Emirates pic.twitter.com/16ei9O56NG — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 5, 2022

The Welsh have an opportunity to exact revenge on the Springboks.

Although the loss may play on the minds of Welsh supporters for quite some time, Wales do have another two opportunities to beat the Springboks on South African soil for the first time in the coming weeks.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has made widespread changes to his team for the second test, with Eben Etzebeth the only player selected to start in both tests for South Africa.

Wayne Pivac is yet to announce Wales’ team for the second test, but he is expected to make very few changes after a valiant Welsh effort fell just short at Loftus Versfeld.

Read More About: nigel owens, springboks, wales rugby