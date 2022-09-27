Nigel Owens lands major role on URC referee selection panel

Nigel Owens has been included in a newly created independent referee selection panel which aims to improve the standard of officiating in the URC.

Owens, along with George Clancy of Ireland, Stuart Berry of South Africa and Neil Patterson of Scotland have been appointed to the URC independent referee selection panel, which will assess the performances of match officials in the league.

The Welshman last officiated a match in 2020, although he has stayed very much involved in rugby since then and has frequently given his opinion on contentious referee decisions in recent times.

Owens will now be giving his opinions on referees in an official role, as URC referee chief Tappe Henning announced the creation of the panel of former referees.

Nigel Owens will be a crucial role in the officiating of the URC.

“We changed the structure a bit on how we review our match officials’ performances,” Henning told reporters.

“In the past, it was done by the five high-performance referees from each union. But now we have a switch for four independent assessors as a selection panel. They are going to do those reviews with me as the chairman of the group.

“By doing this, we have aligned ourselves to the model World Rugby is using to assess international performances. The idea is to bring a fresh pair of eyes and fresh thinking into the mould. All four of them are recently retired international referees.

“The aim of that then is to get to an elite group of referees selected on merit and not necessarily on representation from each Union, to bring credibility to the match officials we appoint. That’s the long-term goal.”

As so many of you have been in touch to ask. Clear communication and warning to the player to get on with it. A fair and strong refereeing call my Raynal I feel. Learning here is not for the referee, but the players to get on with it when ref asks. pic.twitter.com/oZQASsO93f — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) September 17, 2022

The league is aiming for more consistent officiating.

As the URC features teams from five different countries, whose unions each personally appoint their own referees, consistency of officiating has been a concern for the league.

The South African teams in particular seemed to struggle with referee interpretations in the Northern Hemisphere as the start of last season, although the Stormers and Bulls meeting in the URC final suggests that they have adapted since then.

Nonetheless, any move that tries to bring more consistency to officiating is a positive move forward, with former referees from Wales, Ireland, South Africa and Scotland represented on the new panel.

