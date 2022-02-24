Nigel Owens names two players as the best referees in rugby

Nigel Owens has joked that Johnny Sexton and Dan Biggar are the best referees in the world, as they believe they know more than the actual match officials.

Sexton and Biggar are both highly competitive, and maybe sometimes cantankerous on the pitch, and both men have developed a reputation for expressing their opinions to referees.

The two fly-halves have acknowledged themselves that they enjoy a chat with the referee, with Biggar recently predicting that Jaco Peyper would have had sleepless nights ahead of dealing with himself and Sexton in the recent match between Ireland and Wales.

Former international referee Nigel Owens has plenty of experience with both men and joked on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch that he considers Sexton and Biggar to be the best referees in the world.

‘They always think they know more than you!’

“I’ll tell you what, they’re probably the best two referees in the world, Dan Biggar and Johnny Sexton, because when you ref them they always think they know more than you!”

Owens also named the referee who would make the best player, as well as the referee who would make the worst player.

“Which referee fancies themselves as the best player? Well, that would be Nic Berry, because he played at the top level for Wasps and [Racing 92] as a very, very talented scrum-half and a very talented referee as well,” Owens said.

“I’ll tell you which referee wouldn’t make a talented player – Wayne Barnes!”

🔀 Players as referees, referees as players @Nigelrefowens knows exactly who would – and who wouldn’t – make the grade #WhistleWatch presented by @emirates — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 23, 2022

Johnny Sexton and Dan Biggar set to captain their countries this weekend.

Referees Mike Adamson and Nika Amashukeli will be dealing with Biggar and Sexton this weekend, as the two men take charge of England vs Wales and Ireland vs Italy, respectively.

Biggar will captain Wales when they take on England on Saturday, despite hobbling off against Scotland in the last round of the Six Nations.

Sexton missed Ireland’s match against France due to a hamstring strain, although he is fit again and is expected to start against Italy.

