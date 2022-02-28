Nigel Owens ‘surprised’ that Alex Dombrandt’s try against Wales wasn’t checked

Nigel Owens says he was surprised that Alex Dombrandt’s try against Wales wasn’t checked by the TMO after protests by the Welsh players.

England stretched their lead against Wales to 17 points shortly after halftime, as Dombrandt capitalised on what looked like a poorly executed Welsh line out to score a try.

The officials decided that a TMO check wasn’t warranted for the score, despite Welsh players protesting that Adam Beard has been illegally body checked by Maro Itoje at the line-out, which prevented the Wales lock from getting into the air.

Former referee Owens was writing in his column for The Telegraph and acknowledged that it was unusual that the try wasn’t checked by the TMO.

Nigel Owens on Alex Dombrandt’s try.

“You cannot obstruct an opponent from jumping at the lineout, and when you watch the footage back it looks like Itoje did that, before Dombrandt subsequently scored,” Owens wrote.

“Normally, if there was any doubt then the referee would refer to the television match official, and because that incident was a moment of foul play it is covered under the protocol of using the TMO.

“Even if the officials were not aware of the incident, the TMO would be watching everything in the truck and could intervene.

“I was surprised that didn’t happen, particularly when the Wales players were asking the referee to check for foul play. That would normally trigger a review.”

A first try for England and Man of the Match performance from @Alex_dombrandt 💪 📹 @ITVRugby pic.twitter.com/tv2SpclHlo — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 26, 2022

The Welsh fought back admirably after England’s try.

It’s impossible to say how the game would have ended if that try wasn’t awarded, although Wales were by far the better team after Dombrandt scored early in the second half.

Wales scored three tries compared to England’s two penalties in the final 30 minutes of the game but were ultimately unable to get the winning score while the clock was in the red.

England head coach Eddie Jones acknowledged that his side got the “rub of the green” in the match, but was quick to remind people of the questionable calls that went against the English in their 2021 loss to Wales.

