Nigel Owens makes three suggestions on how to reduce kicking in rugby

Nigel Owens has made three suggestions to rugby referees in an effort to reduce the amount of kicking in the sport.

The British and Irish Lions’ test series against the Springboks has been widely criticised for lacking in entertainment value, as territorial kicking and set-piece play dominated each of the three matches.

Former international referee Nigel Owens was writing in his column for WalesOnline and argued that officials should become more strict in three key areas in order to cut down on the excessive kicking in the sport.

Penalise players chasing in front of kicks.

The first suggestion Owens makes is to clamp down on players being in front of the kicker when they start to chase the ball down the field.

While it often appears harsh when players are penalised for this offence, as much of the time the penalised player hasn’t directly impacted play, Owens argues that opposition players have no room to manoeuvre when defenders are already baring down on them moments after catching the ball.

“When a box kick happens, the forwards in front start trundling down field before the ball is kicked and they are all offside,” Owens wrote.

“When the opposition catches the ball, they can’t counter-attack because they’ve got a line of players in front of them who have arrived in that position by illegally chasing the kick, so then they have to kick back and you have a kicking contest.”

Reduce the amount of time scrum-halves have at the base of a ruck.

This one is pretty straight forward. Owens has argued that scrum-halves should only have three seconds to use the ball at the base of the ruck, rather than the current five seconds.

The Welshman has argued that scrum halves will not have a sufficient amount of time for teammates to get in front of them in order to safely execute a box kick, saying it will get rid of the “long, slow caterpillar rucks” that have become common in the game.

While Owens believes the time limit should be cut down to three seconds, it must be said that many referees give scrum halves more time than the currently allocated five seconds anyway.

Ensure players stay on their feet at the ruck.

Owens has argued that there is less space to attack in rugby than there used to be, as defending teams often only commit one player to the ruck, which means more players are in the defensive line.

The Welshman believes the reason for this is because attacking players are being allowed to go off their feet and seal off the ball at the ruck, which means that defending sides have no reasonable chance of getting the ball unless they get the first man to the ruck.

As there is little open space to attack due to the number of players in the defensive line, teams are often forced into kicking the ball away.

“If you referee the laws correctly, both teams have to stay on their feet, which means you have more of a rucking competition, bringing more people into that area which gives a bit more space in the field of play.

“This will also help reduce the amount of box kicks, I believe,” Owens commented.

