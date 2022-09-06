Rugby’s Nigel Owens gives suggestion to make VAR better

Nigel Owens has suggested that players and supporters should hear a referee’s reasoning behind a VAR decision in football.

VAR came under considerable scrutiny at the weekend as a result of controversial decisions, which has prompted more discussion on what can be done to improve the system.

While the use of video technology for officiating purposes is quite new to football, rugby has been using a TMO [Television Match Official] for over 20 years.

Owens, who spent his entire professional career as a rugby referee in conjunction with a TMO and has some suggestions on how to make VAR better.

While Owens acknowledged that it may take some getting used to, the Welshman suggested on BBC Five Live Sport that football players and supporters should be able to hear a referee’s explanation on 50/50 decisions.

Nigel Owens on the issue with VAR.

“If you put 10 referees into a room they’ll all have a different view of why they’ve given that decision and why the other referee is giving it differently. When you have a different interpretation what you need then is communication to explain why,” Owens said.

“The problem you have with VAR at the moment is you haven’t got VAR or the match referee explaining to everybody, ‘This is why I’m giving this penalty, this is why I’m overruling this, or this is why I’m changing my decision.’

“It’s not as straight forward I think in football what it’s going to be like. In rugby, for example, you have the replay on the screen and you will hear why the referee gives his decision.

“You may not agree with him but you can follow, ‘OK, I understand why he’s giving that. I may give it differently but his reasons for giving it are quite valid.’ Football hasn’t embraced that yet.

“I’m not quite sure if they’re able to embrace that. What’s it going to be like if a section of the spectators don’t agree with what they’re seeing in the section of a stadium, if they don’t agree with a decision being overturned.

“Can that entice a bit of crowd trouble? You have that undercurrent in football which may prevent the communication.”

“You are not going to go through life without an error” 🗣️ Ex Rugby referee @Nigelrefowens says VAR can’t make a referee perfect 📺 What can Football learn from Rugby when it comes to VAR? #BBCFootball — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 5, 2022

‘Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.’

Although VAR has arguably been marketed as the solution to all incorrect referee decisions in football, Owens believes a perfect officiating display in sport is an impossibility.

He stressed that VAR shouldn’t intervene for minor decisions, and that the system should only ever be used for the most significant incidents.

“What you don’t want is, and this is what you’re going to get, you’re trying to get a perfect game. It’s impossible. And what happens then? The perfect becomes the enemy of the good,” Owens explained.

“What you want is to make good decisions, get the big decisions. It’s impossible, you’re not going to go through life without making an error.

“A manager is not going to pick a team and not make an error in tactics. An official is not going to referee a game without making an error. But what you want is to get those big decisions right.

“And at the moment what people are expecting, or maybe what people have been told is it’s going to be perfect. It’s impossible to be perfect so don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Get what matters.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: nigel owens, var