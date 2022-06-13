Nigel Owens names the six greatest captains he has ever refereed

Nigel Owens has named the six greatest captains he dealt with during his career as a professional rugby referee.

The Welshman has shared a pitch with some of the greatest captains to ever play rugby, having officiated at the top level of the sport for over 17 years in which he took charge of 100 international games throughout his career.

Owens never officiated a Wales test match of course, as he himself is Welsh, although he had plenty of experiences with his country’s captains at club level.

The former referee was writing in his column for WalesOnline and included two Welshman in his list, along with a New Zealander, a Frenchman, a South African and an Irishman.

Nigel Owens on the greatest captains he refereed.

“People often ask me who were the greatest captains I refereed. It’s a tough question to answer because there were so many good ones, including Richie McCaw, [Sam] Warburton and Alun Wyn Jones,” Owens wrote.

“Obviously it would only be at club and regional level I would referee the Welsh captains. But I’d also have Thierry Dusautoir, John Smit and Brian O’Driscoll on my list.

“I found each of them good to work with. O’Driscoll even suggested that for some of the forward issues, I talk with Paul O’Connell, his vice-captain. That showed good sense and a lack of ego.

“There’s no doubt captaincy is an art which most have to work at.”

“England were very lucky to have that try. If you don’t believe me, have a look at Maro’s smile…” ?@Nigelrefowens gives his take on a big call from last week’s match at Twickenham#WhistleWatch presented by @emirates — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) March 4, 2022

No major surprises in the Welshman’s list.

While there will always be some big-name omissions from lists such as these, there aren’t any captains on the list unworthy of Owens’ praise.

You could argue that there is a slight Welsh bias with both Warburton and Jones making the list, although both have proven themselves on plenty of occasions with both Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

McCaw, Dusautoir, Smit and O’Driscoll are all considered to be among their county’s finest captains and had playing careers that overlapped significantly with Owens’ time as a referee.

Originally published March 11, 2022.

Read More About: nigel owens