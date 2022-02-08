Nigel Owens calls on ruck rule to be more widely enforced to improve the game

Nigel Owens has called on referees to penalise players for going off their feet at the ruck more frequently, as it inhibits attacking rugby.

Players must stay on their feet in the ruck when either defending or attacking under the laws, but players from all teams often getting away with sealing off the ruck when they are in possession in order to ensure their team holds onto the ball.

While it certainly isn’t rare for players to be penalised for such an offence, it is also common for players to get away with it, with referees sometimes reluctant to penalise the attacking team when they are going forward.

Former referee Owens believes that referees should take a firmer stance on sealing off however, as if players remain on their feet, defenders will be more likely to contest for the ball at the breakdown, which creates space on the pitch.

Nigel Owens on how enforcing ruck law will improve the game.

“France vs Italy on 48 minutes, that’s what happens when you have players from both teams on their feet in the ruck and contesting for the ball. Lots of numbers in there then space outside to have attacking rugby,” Owens tweeted.

“Stop players going off their feet then the game will be much better.”

Owens also clarified that no law change would be needed, as going off your feet us already a penalty offence.

“It just needs to be a change in player behaviour and if we penalise it it will change . It’s already in the laws so no need to change the law, just referee the law.”

Gabin Villiere scored after Italy’s players were sucked into the ruck.

France scored a try through Gabin Villiere in the incident that Owens’ is referencing, as gaps appeared in the Italian defence due to the number of players competing for the ball in the ruck.

Gregory Aldritt was able to take advantage of the lack of bodies in the Italian defence as he made a half break, before offloading to the onrushing Villiere.

The French winger still had plenty of work to do after getting the ball, but was able to bamboozle Italy full back Edoardo Padovani with some nice footwork to score the second of his three tries.

