Welsh rugby referee Nigel Owens has stated that this season will be his last on the international stage.

Owens is due to take charge of his 100th international test when France take on Italy in the third round of the Autumn Nations Cup.

The Welshman has been a professional referee for 19 years, and officiated his first test match in 2003.

While Owens feels that he is still well able to handle the duties of an international rugby referee, he revealed that he may retire soon.

Owens told The Telegraph in an exclusive interview how much it meant to him to become the first international referee to take charge of 100 test matches.

“I will be very proud to achieve that milestone this weekend.

“I never thought I would keep going to get 100 Tests. From what I am told, I am still refereeing at the top of my game.

“It is not a case of hanging around for an extra game and overstaying your welcome. I am still enjoying it and still performing, so there is a sense of that as well.

“There is also a sense that things are coming to an end. This season will be my last at Test level, and probably professionally as well. It will be.

“I can understand that if I am not going to be around for the World Cup in three years’ time, they are not going to pick me now.

“I will savour the moment. You have to enjoy every day as if it is the last because one day you will be right.

“I am going to enjoy this game because one day it is going to be my last, and this could be it. I would be disappointed if it was,” Owens said.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, rugby fans could watch Owens for the last time this weekend, as World Rugby plan on training in a new group of referees ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

