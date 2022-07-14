Nigel Owens gives his view on referee decisions from Ireland’s win against the All Blacks

Nigel Owens has given his opinion on four major referee decisions from Ireland’s win against the All Blacks, all of which could have had a significant impact on the game.

There was no shortage of big decisions for referee Jaco Peyper to make in Dunedin, as the All Blacks were shown a red card and two yellow cards, while Ireland received one yellow card.

The yellow card for Ireland’s James Ryan was straight forward enough, as the lock was sent off for repeated team infringements near the try line, although the All Blacks cards were not so simple.

Former referee Nigel Owens was speaking on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch and went through four of the major incidents that occurred at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The first of which was Leicester Fainga’anuku’s yellow card for colliding with Ireland’s Mack Hansen after an attempted charge down of a kick, in which the All Blacks winger’s shoulder made contact with the head of his opposite man.

Nigel Owens on Leicester Fainga’anuku’s yellow card.

“In the situation here, we need to remember that if the offence itself is reckless enough or dangerous enough to warrant a red card, then a red card should be given no matter what the degree of danger is,” Owens said.

“It is one of those decisions where we must understand that there is no right or wrong around it. If a referee feels that this is a yellow card offence, like Jaco Peyper does, you can follow his reasons for that.

“On another day, a referee may well think, ‘You’ve gone to the air, you’re out of control, you’ve clamoured (sic) into a player recklessly and dangerously, and for me there’s enough in that to give a red card, even though the point of contact may not be direct with the head.’ You could also understand that decision as well.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t argue with it, whichever decision they would have given. I do feel that he was lucky here not to get a red, but as I said, the referee has made a decision to only give a yellow card and I can totally understand and follow that.”

Potential penalty try.

New Zealand were reduced to 13 men after Ofa Tu’ungafasi was shown a yellow card for an off the ball tackle on Ireland’s Garry Ringrose, which prevented a try scoring opportunity.

The match officials decided that a penalty try was not warranted, although if Owens was in charge he would have rewarded Ireland with an automatic seven points.

“Let’s look first of all then at what constitutes a referee giving a penalty try. It’s quite simple really. All you have to decide is if it wasn’t for the illegal actions of the New Zealand tackler, do you think Ireland would have probably score a try,” Owen explained.

“That’s the key word here – probably. When I look at this situation, I think that Ireland probably would have scored here, if I’m honest, so I believe it probably should have been a penalty try in this situation.

“The officials on the day thought, ‘No, it wasn’t a probable try,’ and they’ve given just a yellow card. But I think New Zealand are very, very lucky to get away with this one. I think Ireland probably would have scored and that’s enough to warrant a penalty try and a yellow card.”

The All Blacks should have been briefly down to 12 men.

New Zealand were restored to 14 men when Fainga’anuku’s sin bin ended in the 26th minute, although they found themselves back down to 13 men as Angus Ta’avao received red a card in the 30th minute, while Tu’ungafasi was still in the sin bin.

A scrum took place while Tu’ungafasi was still off the field, and was uncontested as New Zealand had no tighthead props available to them.

When a team causes uncontested scrums, they lose one player, regardless of whether or not they are already at a numerical disadvantage. This was the case when Ireland played Italy in the Six Nations, as Italy had to play with 13 players for the majority of the game, as they had no hookers available to form a scrum and had received a red card.

The law exists so that if a team forces uncontested scrums in the case that they are being dominated at the set-piece, they will lose a player as punishment.

However, New Zealand did not take an extra player off when they went to uncontested scrums, and incorrectly so.

“Should New Zealand have gone down to 12 men? Yes, they should have,” Owens stated.

“Because when you go to uncontested scrums, because of actions of foul play or a player not able to carry on playing in the front row when you go to uncontested scrums then you have to take a player down.

“So in this situation, New Zealand already have two players off, they go down to uncontested scrums on the 13 men, which means they should have gone down to 12 men as well.”

Ardie Savea confusion.

Ardie Savea came off to allow prop Aidan Ross to come on so the scrums could be contested again in the 33rd minute, although when New Zealand were back up to 14 men, the All Blacks number eight was not allowed to return.

Instead, the match officials decided that only Dalton Papalii could return, as he made way to allow Angus Ta’avao to come on in the 26th so the scrums could be contested.

The match officials believed that Savea was permanently replaced, and therefore could not come back on, although this was incorrect as the number eight made way to allow the scrums to be contested and should have been allowed to return to the field.

“The talking point here, which everybody has been trying to get their head around, is ‘Why was Savea not allowed to come back on?’ There’s been a bit of a mix-up here,” Owens revealed.

“Let’s clear this one up. When they went down to 13 men and went to uncontested scrums, they should have lost a player down to 12 men. When they go back to contestable scrums, they go back to 14 men – just a red card off the field.

“They key thing here is it doesn’t matter which one of those players goes back on. So where the officials were wrong here in saying that Savea couldn’t come back on, Savea could have come back on but one of the other players would have had to stay off.

“So either Savea stays off or the other player concerned stays off.”

