Nigel Owens calls on players to take personal responsibility with head injuries

Nigel Owens has called on players to take more responsibility when they suffer head injuries, saying that many attempt to play on after potential concussions.

Former international referee Owens has taken charge of countless rugby matches over the years, and saw first-hand the shift in attitudes in the sport when it comes to head injuries.

While World Rugby has taken action in recent years in an attempt to reduce the number of head injuries in the sport, Owens has argued in his column for WalesOnline that players themselves most take action also.

Nigel Owens on why players need to look after themselves.

“I have refereed games where a medical guy has been telling a player that he needs to come off and the player is saying ‘No, I’m not going off, I’m fine’,” Owens wrote.

“On occasion, I have stepped in and said to the player if the medical guy’s advice is to go off then you are going off.

“The referee has the final say at the end of the day. He can make a call on safety grounds if he feels a player is looking shaky on his feet.

“I remember telling a player ‘This game won’t re-start until you have left the field’. There has to be a sense of responsibility with the player as well. If they are given all the medical advice, then the player needs to follow that.”

We are launching a new six-point plan striving to cement rugby’s status as the leader on player welfare. In my open letter to the rugby family, I outline how the sport will unite to make good our mission for all players at all levels.https://t.co/7a583XuYoT @WorldRugby pic.twitter.com/WZJKguaEGD — Sir Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) July 14, 2021

Concerns over concussions in the sport.

There has been growing concerns over the effects that concussions sustained in rugby can have in recent years, which has called for changes to be made to the sport.

A group of former British and Irish Lions legends recently wrote an open letter to World Rugby calling for substitutions to only be allowed in the event of injury, in an effort to reduce the physicality of the game.

The signatories believe that reducing the number of substitutions will mean that players will have to focus on longevity more than on size and power, which in turn will lessen the force of impacts in the sport.

A recent study, which was seen by the BBC, found that one season of professional rugby was enough to cause a decline in brain function, due to not only concussions, but smaller repetitive contacts.

Read More About: nigel owens, world rugby