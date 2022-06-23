Nigel Owens explains why audacious George Kruis conversion shouldn’t have stood

Nigel Owens has revealed that George Kruis’ audacious back heel conversion against England shouldn’t have been allowed.

The Barbarians put on a show at Twickenham as they ran out as 52-21 winners against England, despite having been reduced to 14 men after 35 minutes due to a Will Skelton red card.

Former England international Kruis was up against his countrymen and put in a memorable performance in his final game before retirement, as the sizeable lock slotted three conversions.

One of those conversions was scored by a back heel right in front of the posts, which he just about got over the bar, much to the delight of supporters.

Yes the rumours are true, George Kruis actually back-heeled a conversion for the Baabaas today 🤯 pic.twitter.com/c377O4FJg6 — Rucked Magazine (@rucked_mag) June 19, 2022

Nigel Owens on George Kruis’ back heel conversion.

However, former referee Nigel Owens was speaking on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch and revealed that Kruis’ back heel conversion shouldn’t have stood.

“Well George, you were very, very lucky to be awarded this because a back heel is not a kick. A kick, defined in law, means you kick the ball anywhere between the knee and the foot,” Owens explained.

“So if the ball comes off the thigh or the knee it is not deemed to be a kick and a backward heel like that is not deemed to be a kick. So although it’s Barbarians rugby, it shouldn’t have been allowed.”

🗣 “A back-heel is NOT a kick…” Everybody’s been talking about @GeorgeKruis‘ back-heel conversion for @Barbarian_FC at the weekend – but @Nigelrefowens says it should have been disallowed!#WhistleWatch | Presented by @emirates — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 22, 2022

England will need to improve quickly.

While Kruis’ conversion and a number of sensational tries from the Barbarians have been the main topics of conversion emerging from the match, England’s lacklustre performance could prove to be far more significant.

Eddie Jones was unable to select any Leicester Tigers or Saracens players, as they played in the Gallagher Premiership final the day before the Barbarians match, although it wasn’t a weak England team by any means.

Plenty of first-choice England players started against the Barbarians, such as Marcus Smith and Tom Curry, although they were unable to prevent their country from falling to a 31-point loss against the invitational outfit.

A three match test series against the Wallabies in Australia awaits England, and should their performances not improve greatly, they will be unlikely to win a game Down Under.

