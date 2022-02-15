Nigel Owens shares thoughts on potential forward pass for Antoine Dupont try

Nigel Owens has questioned whether Antoine Dupont’s early try should have stood, saying that it looks as though the pass from Romain Ntamack went forward.

France got off to the perfect start against Ireland on Saturday, as Dupont crossed the try line in just the second minute after a lovely offload from Toulouse teammate Ntamack.

Referee Angus Gardener didn’t consult with his TMO about whether the try should have stood, and based on the TV angles broadcast during the match, there was no reason to believe that the try was not legitimate.

However, the Six Nations Twitter page has uploaded a clip of the try filmed by the overhead camera at the Stade de France, which appears to show the ball travel slightly forwards out of Ntamack’s hand.

Nigel Owens on Antoine Dupont’s try against Ireland.

“It’s a tight one but that angle does make it look like it may have,” Owens responded when asked on Twitter if he thought the ball went forward.

Owens expanded on his view of the pass in two later tweets, explaining that he thinks the ball went forward out of Ntamack’s hand, rather than momentum taking the ball forward.

“Just keep it simple. Did the ball travel forward from the player’s hand? If so, forward pass. If not, play on. This is not whether [it went] forward or not but I don’t think you can say it goes backwards,” Owens added.

“It’s a tight call and that angle shows it’s gone forward from the passer. But you base [your decision] on clear and obvious and if it’s not, then play on.”

Ooo it’s a tight one but that angle does make it look like it may have — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) February 15, 2022

The French were deserving of their victory.

While there is question marks over whether or not Dupont’s try should have been awarded, France were well deserving of their victory against Ireland.

At no point in the match did Ireland lead, and while it ultimately didn’t affect the result, France were on the wrong end of a difficult referee decision as well, as Melvyn Jaminet’s try in the 77th minute was ruled out.

Despite those two decisions, however, there has been little controversy surrounding the match, with most focusing on the quality of the rugby on show between two in-form teams.

Read More About: france rugby, ireland rugby, nigel owens, Six Nations