Nigel Owens fears for future of rugby if “reckless” tackles aren’t firmly dealt with

Nigel Owens has warned that rugby will cease to exist if dangerous tackles are not properly punished by the sport’s officials.

The controversial 20-minute red card rule will be once again used in The Rugby Championship this year, which allows a replacement to come on for the red carded player 20 minutes after the incident.

Owens has spoken out against the rule before, which has also been used in Super Rugby for the past three years, as he believes it does not act as a great enough deterrent to dangerous play.

In responding to Twitter users’ questions about the law trial, Owens argued that the 20-minute red card does not strike the correct balance between entertainment value and player safety.

Nigel Owens on the 20-minute red card.

“Not a fan to be honest,” Owens said of the 20-minute red card.

“It takes away the deterrent of a red card in my view and does not help with getting change in player behaviour when it comes to the issue of reckless/careless tackles that make contact with the head area. This is not helpful with the drive for player safety.

“The deterrent to change player behaviour is much more effective if the team is down to 14 men for the rest of the game than if it is just for 20 minutes.

“Drop the speeding fines to a few quid and one point on your licence and you won’t be as careful keeping to the speed limit.”

The deterrent to change player behaviour is much more effective if the team is down to 14 men for the rest of the game than if just for 20mins. Drop the speeding fines few quid and 1 point on your licence and you wont be as careful keeping to the speed limit will you…. — Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) July 29, 2022

Scott Barrett and Andrew Porter examples.

This month’s test series between Ireland and the All Blacks had no shortage of big decisions for the referees to make, although only Angus Ta’avao ended up seeing red for dangerous play.

Owens believes Scott Barrett and Andrew Porter also should have received red cards during the series however, and stressed that change should come from the players, rather than from the officials.

“You won’t have a game for fans to go to if we don’t change these reckless/carless tackles that can cause serious head injury. If you’re happy to have entertainment before player safety then that’s disappointing,” Owens tweeted in response to a Twitter user.

“Barrett in the first test and Porter in the third test should have been red carded. Players don’t need to do that type of action in the game.

“All they had to do was clear out legally and dip to make the tackle he had plenty of time to do so. That’s what needs changing, not a 20-minute red card to paper over the cracks.”