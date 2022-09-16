Nigel Owens stresses a decision on Darcy Swain shouldn’t be made based on outcome

Nigel Owens has stressed that a decision on Darcy Swain should not be made based solely on the outcome of his dangerous clear out on Quinn Tupaea.

Swain has come under plenty of criticism for his clear out on Tupaea during the Wallabies’ last gasp loss to the All Blacks, as the New Zealander has been ruled out of action for at leats three months due to a partially ruptured ACL.

The Australian lock was shown a yellow card for the clear out, in which he made contact with Tupaea’s lower leg when coming in from the side of the ruck.

Former referee Nigel Owens was speaking to Fox Sports AU about the incident and stressed that a decision on Swain, who has been cited for the clear out, should not be made based solely on outcome.

“Forget the outcome of this, it is a careless clear out and it could warrant a red card in itself,” Owens said.

“Whether he deliberately targets that area, he does target that area which is something World Rugby have asked referees to clamp down on, and this could well warrant a red card. It is a tricky one, there will be a lot of arguments that a yellow card is sufficient.

“There’ll also be justified arguments that a red card would be justified as well, particularly on the outcome of it. But you’ve got to be very careful that you’re not always basing your decisions on an outcome.”

Outcome is not used to determine punishments in rugby.

While Tupaea was seriously injured by Swain’s actions, outcome isn’t used to determine punishments in rugby and is unlikely to be taken into account if the Wallabies lock is to be banned.

The reason for this is that players can often get injured when no foul play has occurred, while conversely, foul play does not always result in injury.

Swain’s previous disciplinary record will be taken account when deciding the length of a potential ban however, and the red card he picked up for a head butt on England’s Jonny Hill in July will not help his case.

