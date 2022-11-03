Nigel Owens sends clear message over dangerous Glen Young clear out

Nigel Owens has argued that Scotland lock Glen Young’s dangerous clear out on Australia’s Tate McDermott was a clear red card.

Young was penalised for making contact with the head of McDermott during a clear out in the 56th minute of Scotland’s narrow loss to Australia, although the sizeable lock only received a yellow card.

Referee Luke Pearce deemed that a yellow was warranted instead of a red, as Young’s bicep made contact with McDermott’s head, which he explained was less dangerous than if his shoulder had made contact.

However, Nigel Owens was speaking on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch and stated that it does not matter whether a bicep or a shoulder makes contact with an opponent’s head and the Young should have got a red card.

Nigel Owens on Glen Young’s dangerous clear out.

“The clear message here from everybody is that it should be a red card. The player comes in at speed from a distance, he has a clear line of view of where the contact is going to be and he makes contact with the head,” Owens said.

“They key thing to remember here is that it shouldn’t differentiate between a bicep and shoulder. Bear in mind, some of the players’ biceps are harder than my shoulder. So that doesn’t play a part in it.

“What would play a part if there was mitigation. There was no mitigation in this instance, so there was no last sudden movement by the player. There was nothing that happened last second.

“There was plenty of time for this player to readjust what he was doing and limit that risk of contact to the head. The only thing that should be taken into account here was the degree of danger.

“Was it a high degree of danger or a low degree of danger? That’s what would bring it from red to yellow. But in this instance here, as I said; clear sight, high degree of danger, direct contact to the head, and this should be a red card.”

Analysing the big moments and answering your key questions. @Nigelrefowens returns for a brand-new episode of Whistle Watch 💬#WhistleWatch, presented by Emirates. pic.twitter.com/LL8ujn9dC6 — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 2, 2022

A lack of consistency remains an issue.

Young’s yellow card was in contrast to Brodie Retallick’s red card last weekend, as the All Blacks lock was sent off permanently for a similar dangerous clear out on Japan’s Kazuki Himeno.

The two incidents weren’t exactly the same, although both men made contact with an opponent’s head during a clear out with a high degree of force.

Retallick received a two-week ban for his actions, which has ruled him out of games against Wales and Scotland, although Young has not been cited for his dangerous clear out and is available to play against Fiji on Saturday.

Read More About: Glen Young, nigel owens, scotland rugby