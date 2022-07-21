Nigel Owens believes Andrew Porter should have seen red for high tackle

Nigel Owens believes Andrew Porter should have received a red card for a high tackle on Brodie Retallick during Ireland’s win against the All Blacks.

Porter was penalised after his head made contact with the face of Retallick during an upright tackle, although referee Wayne Barnes decided that it only warranted a yellow card as the Ireland prop was “absorbing the tackle”.

The 26-year-old was cited for the offence but an independent judicial committee ruled that Barnes was right in giving Porter a yellow card as they maintained that the threshold for a red card had not been met.

Former referee Nigel Owens did not agree with that ruling however, saying on World Rugby’s Whistle Watch that Porter should have got a red card as he had plenty of time to adjust his tackle height.

Nigel Owens on Andrew Porter’s high tackle.

“We spoke about the red card in the New Zealand game last week, where Ringrose steps inside and [Angus Ta’avao] reacts in less than half a second to try to adjust his tackle height and failed to do so,” Owens started.

“Under the current guidelines he was correctly sent off by Jaco Peyper. What we have this week with Porter is very different. Porter is upright, he has all the time in the world now to change his body angle and get his tackle height low and chooses not to.

“There’s nothing wrong with that but when you get it wrong, when you make that head contact as he did, it should be a red card.

“Players really need, when they have time to adjust, they need to adjust and get the tackle down for the safety of the game, the opposition player and themselves as well.”

Should Ireland have received a red card at the weekend? Would @Cristiano make it in rugby? And what would football make of @BakkiesBotha4?@Nigelrefowens answers all the big questions#WhistleWatch presented by @emirates pic.twitter.com/JMJvl4I70X — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 20, 2022

Bundee Aki clear out.

In another incident from Ireland’s win against New Zealand in Wellington, Aki was seen clearing out Ofa Tu’ungafasi early on in the second half, with the All Blacks prop removed for a head injury assessment soon after.

Owens didn’t give a firm opinion on the incident as only one angle was available to viewers at home, although he certainly didn’t rule out the possibility of foul play.

“Some of you eagle-eyed watchers from the game will have seen a Bundee Aki clear out, very interesting one here. It looks like he may well have made head contact,” Owens said.

“It looks like it but we can’t see. Now what you don’t know as well is during the game the TMO would have been looking back at all those angles to see if he had any evidence to let the referee know, ‘I’ve got foul play here, so we need to check it.’

“So this is happening in the background. This is good because it doesn’t stop the game to check something and then come back and say, ‘There’s no foul play.’

“The TMO is looking at all this and there is no angle to show there’s head contact by Bundee Aki’s clear out.”

