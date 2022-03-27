Nichola Fryday takes plenty of positives from Ireland’s defeat to Wales

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday was disappointed but proud of her team mates after Wales claimed a 27-19 victory at the RDS on Saturday.

A new-look Ireland side got off to a great start against Wales, as they led 14-5 at half time, but Welsh power and patience eventually proved to be too much as the visitors ran in three tries in the final 20 minutes.

Wales dominated possession and clearly had the upper hand in the physical battle, although Ireland looked very dangerous with the ball as they scored three tries very much against the run of play.

Fryday was speaking to Virgin Media after the game and praised her team mates for the effort they put in against a far more experienced and physically stronger Welsh outfit on the first day of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Nichola Fryday reflects on Ireland’s loss to Wales.

“I’m hugely proud of the girls. That was exactly the effort that we want, but look, it didn’t go our way in the end,” Fryday said.

“Wales, credit to them, they showed their power game that they’re notorious for and they showed the experience that they have. Look, credit to them for that win, but there’s huge positives there for us that we’re going to take.

“We’re going to take our learnings from the bits that we got wrong as well but I’m hugely proud, the girls left everything out there.”

‘There were glimpses of exactly the type of game we’re trying to play.’

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams picked a youthful and inexperienced team for the game, with three uncapped players in the match-day squad, and their collective lack of test rugby was apparent at times.

Although there are certainly concerns surrounding the team’s physicality, Ireland did well to hold Wales out for extended periods of time and looked well able to create scores from anywhere on the pitch.

“There were glimpses of exactly the type of game we’re trying to play and the crowd we had here today was just amazing,” Fryday commented.

“We’re getting to go around Ireland for the next few weeks, down to Cork and then up to Belfast and we’re really excited to just get out and see our supporters around the country so we’re really looking forward to the next few weeks.”

