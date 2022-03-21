Nichola Fryday named as Ireland captain for Women’s Six Nations

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named Nichola Fryday as captain for the upcoming 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations.

Offaly native Fryday won her first cap for Ireland back in 2016 and has played in the green jersey 22 times since then in the second row.

The 26-year-old has been in great form for Ireland in recent times, as she won the player of the match award in the win against the United States in November and has now been selected to captain her country.

Fryday was ecstatic to bestowed the honour of Ireland captain for this year’s Six Nations and expressed her excitement about the campaign kicking off this Saturday against Wales.

Nichola Fryday on being named Ireland captain.

“It is the greatest honour in anyone’s sporting career to play for your country, so for me to be given the opportunity to captain Ireland is an incredible honour and I’m grateful for the chance to lead this team,” Friday said.

“It is a special moment for me and my family, who have been my supporting rock throughout my career. It is a privilege to lead this group of players as we embark on a new journey with Greg and the coaching team, and we are all incredibly excited to get to work this Saturday against Wales.

“It is a fresh start for the team and we’re really looking forward to getting out in front of our family, friends and supporters at the RDS this weekend, implementing the hard work we’ve done over the last number of weeks and showcasing ourselves on the test stage in green.”

📋 𝐅𝐫𝐲𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 Greg McWilliams has announced the appointment of @nicholafryday as Ireland captain for the 2022 #TikTokWomensSixNations! 🟢#NothingLikeIt | #IrishRugby — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 21, 2022

Greg McWilliams backs his new captain.

Ireland head coach McWilliams was delighted to name Fryday, who plays her club rugby with the Exeter Chiefs in the Allianz Premier 15s, as captain for his first campaign in charge.

“Nichola epitomises everything about our environment – she is a brilliant person, a vocal voice within the group and a player who gives her all for the green jersey. She was a standout candidate for the captaincy and I was delighted to appoint her to the role,” McWilliams explained.

“It was a special occasion on Sunday as we delivered the news to Nichola and the group, and to have her parents and family join the meeting via Zoom made it extra special.

“We are working hard every day to become better as a team and individuals and I’m confident we are moving in the right direction ahead of the Championship.”

