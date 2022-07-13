Nic White insists the Wallabies won’t be baited into retaliating against England

Nic White has insisted that the Wallabies won’t be baited into retaliating off the ball against England in the final test of the series.

Darcy Swain learnt his lesson in the first encounter between Australia and England, as he was shown a red card for head butting Jonny Hill, after he was forcefully shoved in the face and had his hair pulled by the English lock.

There was another off the ball incident in the second test, albeit not as significant, as England prop Ellis Genge was penalised for pressing his elbow into the face of Wallabies scrum-half Nic White.

White was speaking to the media ahead of the third test between Australia and England and insisted that he and his team mates wouldn’t be baited into doing anything foolish by the English.

Nic White on English attempts to rile the Wallabies.

“[I’m] a little bit surprised [by the amount of niggle] but it is two teams going at it. We will expect the same this weekend, them coming after us. It is just part of the game,” White said, via The Guardian.

“We would look to start the game more physically up front but we won’t be baited into that off the ball stuff. We will leave that to those boys. Ellis has that in his game. We are two guys who know each other from playing in the Premiership.

“We are just two competitors going at it. He is a good man. A great player and a real talisman for England. I knew if he got a chance to get his hands on me he would have a crack at me. That’s just rugby. I would expect nothing less this weekend.

“You have to be careful around those areas in how you retaliate. With the Genge one, I was being asked to calm down when I thought I was being pretty measured. You have to be careful. You don’t want anyone running in but there’s a fair bit of niggle.”

Sydney hosts the series decider.

Australia and England will play for a third time at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with the series tied after Eddie Jones’s side bounced back from a loss in the opener to claim victory in Brisbane.

Both sides have a number of injury concerns to overcome, as there has been no shortage of casualties from what has been a physical test series so far.

England were able to hold on for the win in the second test after taking a 19-point lead in the first half, although the Wallabies have proven to be well able to score tries when they get their hands on the ball and will look to avoid another slow start.

