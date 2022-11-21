Nic White to stand down for 12 days after head injury against Ireland

Nic White will serve a 12-day stand down period after the head injury he suffered against Ireland was upgraded to a ‘Criteria 1’ case after the match.

The Australia scrum-half hit his head off the ground when attempting to tackle Ireland’s Mack Hansen early on in the second half, before his head then collided with Josh van der Flier’s knee just a couple of minutes later.

White was examined by his team’s doctor, and appeared to stumble during that time, at which stage referee Ben O’Keefe called for White to go off.

Although White did leave the pitch, he returned to the game just six minutes later after passing a head injury assessment conducted by an independent match-day doctor.

Nic White will not play this weekend.

Australia have now announced in an injury update that White’s head injury has been upgraded to a ‘Criteria 1’ case, as he displayed signs of balance disturbance/ataxia while on the pitch, which should have resulted in his immediate and permanent removal from the game.

“After initially being passed of his HIA by the independent Match Day Doctor, Nic White’s criteria two HIA (where diagnosis not immediately apparent) has been upgraded to a criteria one assessment (balance disturbance) post-match and will also serve a 12-day stand down period. White was not exhibiting any symptoms of concussion post-match or the following day,” the statement reads.

🤕 A tough night in Dublin. All the best in the recovery fellas, we’re right behind you. Leave your messages of support for the boys below. MORE INFO: https://t.co/JVyTsN3zGS #Wallabies pic.twitter.com/cpjfpRe7gt — Wallabies (@wallabies) November 20, 2022

The Wallabies have been dealt with several injuries.

Six Australia internationals, including White, will return home after picking up injuries in a bruising encounter against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Taniela Tupou suffered a suspected ruptured Achilles tendon, Rob Valetini injured his ankle, while Hunter Paisami was forced off after just three minutes due to a knee injury.

David Porecki suffered a concussion in the first half while Andrew Kellaway is thought to have fractured a bone in his foot, which leaves the Wallabies short of options ahead of Saturday’s game against Wales.

