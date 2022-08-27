Nic White incident labelled ‘disgrace to rugby’ by ex-Springbok

Former Springbok Butch James has taken aim at Nic White for “milking” a penalty after being slapped in the face by Faf de Klerk.

De Klerk was penalised and shown a yellow card by referee Paul Williams for making contact with the face of White when attempting to slap the ball out of the Wallabies scrum half’s hands.

The slap made minimal contact with White’s face, although the Australian reacted quite dramatically by dropping to his knees, which then prompted a TMO referral.

James was speaking on South African broadcaster Super Sport about the incident and argued that White should have been shown a yellow card for his theatrics.

Butch James on Nic White’s reaction to the slap.

“He should have got the yellow card there. I think it’s an absolute disgrace to the game of rugby that a player can behave like that,” James said.

“For me, he deserved the yellow card there and he should be in the sin bin… Absolutely nothing. He makes contact with him on the face. If he carries on, passes the ball, plays on – nothing, not even a penalty is going to occur.

“For me, he has milked that.”

Some men would rather be stripped naked in -40 degree temperatures live on tv than have their moustache slapped off. #AUSvRSA pic.twitter.com/tHOp2tSjll — Jim Hamilton (@jimhamilton4) August 27, 2022

Australia claim well deserved win against South Africa.

Australia took full advantage of De Klerk’s yellow card, as they scored a try through Marika Koroibete early on in the second half while South Africa were reduced to 14 men.

While De Klerk’s yellow card may have been harsh, the Wallabies were fully deserving of their win, and if anything the 25-17 scoreboard flattered the Springboks as the visitors scored two late tries.

The Rugby Championship has been blown wide open thanks to Australia’s win, as well as Argentina’s triumph, as tournament favourites South Africa and New Zealand have both lost two of their opening three games.

South Africa and New Zealand will have the chance to exact revenge on their opponents next weekend, although both will need to improve significantly if they hope to do so.

Read More About: nic white, springboks, Wallabies