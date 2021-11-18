Referee Nic Berry says Rassie Erasmus’ video was a ‘character assassination’ of him

Referee Nic Berry has said Rassie Erasmus’s hour-long video critique of his officiating performance was a “public attack on his integrity”.

South Africa director of rugby Erasmus has been banned from all rugby activity for two months, while he has also been banned from all match-day activities with the Springboks until September 30, 2022.

Erasmus has also been ordered to apologise to all of the match officials involved in the Springboks’ first test against the British and Irish Lions and has been warned about his future conduct.

Berry, who took charge of the first Lions test this summer, explained his feelings after the video went viral in World Rugby’s official report on the matter.

Nic Berry on Rassie Erasmus’ video critique.

“Needless to say, the whole situation has been an extremely difficult time for my family and I. As a match official I understand that our performances will be heavily scrutinised, especially in such a prestigious tournament,” Berry said.

“However, the public attack on my integrity and character is not something that should be tolerated in any workplace.

“I considered officiating in a Lions tour comparable with that in a World Cup. The appointment is a honour which few achieve. However, due to the actions of Mr Erasmus, my family and I have endured a significant amount of distress and we will only have negative memories of the whole experience. I feel that Mr Erasmus engaged in a character assassination of me on social media.

“I have spent many years trying to build my reputation as an international referee and in the course of his video which was posted online, Mr Erasmus has caused it immeasurable damage.

“Though a small proportion of the rugby community will follow the outcome of this matter, and in the process obtain an accurate account of what really occurred, the wider rugby community will only be aware of me in the context of this incident.

“I feel that regardless of the outcome and any sanctions imposed, my reputation as a referee and person will forever be tarnished. Throughout Mr Erasmus’ video he makes unsubstantiated claims about the incidents that occurred in the 72hrs after the first Test match which I refereed.

“Throughout this whole ordeal I’ve maintained my professionalism despite being the target of an unprecedented personal attack played out in the media. The evidence attached is an accurate and detailed account of what really happened and should assist World Rugby in their judicial hearing into the matter.

“I felt that Mr Erasmus’ video brought into question my professionalism and my integrity as a match official and that there was an inference to be drawn that I was in some way cheating as an official, which is obviously completely untrue.

“My reputation throughout the rugby community has suffered immeasurably from his actions and I acknowledge that the impending investigation will likely lead to more public scrutiny and unwanted media attention.

“However, his actions are against everything our game stands for and I feel it’s important to take a stand against such behaviour.”

➡️ Joint statement from SA Rugby and Rassie Erasmus: https://t.co/rmnVnVGwCH — Springboks (@Springboks) November 17, 2021

South Africa Rugby will appeal the decision.

South Africa Rugby and Rassie Erasmus announced that they will exercise their right to appeal the verdicts of World Rugby’s judicial committee.

Erasmus was found guilty of all six charges of misconduct held against him, which included threatening Berry with releasing clips of him criticising his officiating performance unless he met with him, threats which he ultimately made good on.

At the very least Erasmus will miss South Africa’s match against England this Saturday, in the Springboks’ last test match of the season.

