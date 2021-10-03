Niall Scannell set to be examined after alleged bite in Munster’s win against Stormers

Johann van Graan has said that Niall Scannell will be examined by the medical team after he was allegedly bitten in their game against the Stormers.

Munster claimed their second bonus-point victory of the season against the Stormers at Thomond Park, having gone down by 15 points in the first half, before an impressive second half performance saw them win 34-18.

Head coach van Graan will have been pleased with how his team responded against the men from Cape Town, but an alleged bite on Munster hooker Scannell will have soured the mood a little bit.

Johann van Graan on Niall Scannell.

Van Graan was speaking to reporters after the game and confirmed that Munster would go through the correct channels, after captain Peter O’Mahony informed referee Andrew Brace that a teammate of his had bite marks on his leg during the second half.

“Niall reported that to Pete on the pitch, the referee had a look at it, they couldn’t see any evidence of it, but we’ll go through the right channels,” van Graan said, via The Irish Times.

“He will be [examined by our team doctor]. We haven’t spoken to the medical team as such but that will take place later tonight, any player who reports anything to the medical team will be looked at.”

Perfect start to the season by Munster.

The game was looking ominous for Munster after the opening 30 minutes as the Stormers controlled both possession and territory, and ran in two unanswered tries and a penalty to take a 15-point lead.

Munster got one back through Jack O’Donoghue just before the break to narrow the Stormers’ lead to eight points, before the home side blew the South Africans away in the second half to claim a comfortable 16-point victory.

The two-time Heineken Cup champions last won some silverware back in 2011 when they beat Leinster in the Magners League final, and will be hoping to finally end their trophy drought this season.

While they can take plenty of confidence from their two bonus-point wins against the Sharks and Stormers, the South African sides have failed to impress so far, having lost seven of their eight matches in the opening two rounds.

