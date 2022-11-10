New Zealand v England: TV details, team news and kick-off time for RWC final

New Zealand and England will battle it out on Saturday in the women’s Rugby World Cup final at Eden Park in Auckland.

The two most successful sides in women’s international rugby will once again battle for supremacy, as five-time world champions New Zealand take on two-time world champions England.

Although New Zealand are historically more successful and will have home advantage, England are expected to come out on top, as the Red Roses have won a record 30 consecutive test matches.

England have been pushed all the way by France and Canada in this year’s World Cup however, and New Zealand will believe they have what it takes to be crowned as world champions again in front of their home fans.

New Zealand v England: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match is being aired live on Saturday, November 12th on RTE 2 and the RTE Player. Coverage starts at 6am while kick off is at 6.30am.

Eden Park has been sold-out for the game, which means the 40,000 plus crowd will set a new attendance record for women’s rugby.

SOLD. OUT. Bring the noise. Bring the buzz. Saturday is going to be epic!#RWC2021 | #NZLvENG pic.twitter.com/ScK2Hbwlps — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 8, 2022

Team news.

England head coach Simon Middleton has made three changes to the team that started against Canada in the semi-final, as Ellie Kildunne, Lydia Thompson and Holly Aitchison have been drafted into the starting backline.

Prop Hannah Botterman and full back Helena Rowland will miss the final due to injury, as Botterman suffered a knee injury in training last week while back Rowland sustained a foot injury during England’s win against Canada.

New Zealand head coach Wayne Smith has made one injury-enforced change to his starting team, as number eight Charmaine McMenamin replaces Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, who suffered a thumb injury in the semi-final against France.

The Black Ferns’ bench is unchanged, as Smith has kept faith in the players who steered New Zealand to a narrow victory against France in the semi-final.

Read More About: england rugby, new zealand rugby, women's rugby world cup