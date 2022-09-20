New Zealand tourists set to return for Munster this weekend

The Munster contingent who toured New Zealand with Ireland in the summer are back available for selection by their province this weekend.

None of the eight Munster players who toured New Zealand during the summer were involved in the province’s URC season opener against Cardiff, which the Welsh club won by seven points.

A stronger Munster side is expected to take on the Dragons in Newport this Sunday, as several experienced Ireland internationals are available for selection after sitting out the season opener.

Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Joey Carbery, Craig Casey and Jeremy Loughman could all line out for Munster this weekend, although Gavin Coombes remains unavailable due to a groin injury.

Emerging Ireland squad members are unavailable.

Although Munster can call upon some of their most experienced players this weekend, they will be without a number of up and coming stars against the Dragons.

The 10 Munster players who were selected in the Emerging Ireland squad will not play this weekend, as they will soon travel to South Africa for games against the Griquas (September 30th), Pumas (October 5th) and Cheetahs (October 9th).

As a result, Thomas Ahern, Diarmuid Barron, Jack Crowley, Shane Daly, Antoine Frisch, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Calvin Nash, Roman Salanoa and Josh Wycherley will not play this weekend.

None of the above will feature for Munster again until round five of the URC at the absolute earliest, although it is unlikely that any will play in that fifth round fixture against the Bulls on October 15th at Thomond Park.

Munster injury concerns.

Kendellen is set to travel to South Africa with the Emerging Ireland squad, although he may not feature in the first game of the tour after suffering a head injury against Cardiff on Saturday.

Rory Scannell suffered a facial injury during the warm up before Munster’s game against Cardiff and will be monitored during the week for a return to contact.

Simon Zebo and Mike Haley will also be monitored and a decision on their availability for this Sunday’s game will be made later in the week.

Stephen Archer has returned to team training after recovering from a minor thigh injury and is now available for selection, while Gavin Coombes, Andrew Conway, RG Snyman and Jack Daly all remain sidelined.

