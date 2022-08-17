New Zealand Rugby boss lauds ‘world class’ Joe Schmidt on All Blacks appointment

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has described Joe Schmidt as a “world class coach” after his full-time appointment to the All Blacks set-up.

Schmidt had been working as a selector and opposition analyst for the All Blacks this year, but he has now been appointed as a full-time assistant coach under head coach Ian Foster.

While Foster will remain as head coach, the coaching team has undergone significant changes in recent weeks, as forwards coach John Plumtree and attack coach Brad Mooar have been removed, while Jason Ryan and Schmidt have come in as replacements.

Robinson was speaking at a press conference after confirming that Foster will continue as All Blacks head coach and was full of praise for Schmidt, who will now take on a more significant role in the coaching team.

Mark Robinson on Joe Schmidt’s new role with the All Blacks.

“We’re two weeks into this new set-up of coaches. Jason [Ryan] has come on I think 18 days ago and we have Joe [Schmidt] who’s been sitting in the background in his role in the computer room for two weeks,” Robinson said.

“He’s now been elevated into a role which we think will add amazing value to this environment. It’s something that I know Foz is excited about and has been thinking about for a bit. I know the players are hugely excited about it as well.

“He is a world class coach who has had unbelievable success in every environment he’s been in. A humble man, him and Foz connect incredibly well, they have deep respect for each other.

“We believe he’ll bring enormous value into our environments around the views he has of the Northern Hemisphere and international experience of 77 tests for Ireland and some amazing achievements through that time as well.”

A new dawn for the All Blacks?

New Zealand were much improved in their victory against South Africa in Johannesburg, although their recent record of two wins from seven matches still makes for uncomfortable viewing.

While it is possible that New Zealand may retain their Rugby Championship title, Ireland, France and South Africa have all got the better of them in recent times, while the All Blacks have also suffered losses to Australia and Argentina under Foster.

The All Blacks currently sit in fourth place in the World Rugby Rankings, having never fallen below third before this year, while they briefly sat in fifth place after the loss to the Springboks in Mbombela.

Although New Zealand’s fixture list will now get less challenging, with two games against each of Argentina and Australia to come, they will have to continue to show signs of real improvement to win back the public’s faith.

