New Zealand Rugby state that Jeremy Loughman should not have played on

New Zealand Rugby have stated that Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should have been permanently replaced against the Māori All Blacks.

Loughman was removed for a HIA (head injury assessment) less than two minutes into the opening game of Ireland’s tour of New Zealand, but was brought back on 10 minutes later after passing the assessment.

Non-profit group Progressive Rugby publicly criticised this decision, pointing out that Loughman had displayed signs of concussion while on the pitch, and therefore should have been permanently replaced under World Rugby’s concussion protocols.

The NZR have conducted a review of the process that followed Loughman’s injury and admitted that the Ireland prop should have not have been allowed to play on.

NZR statement on Jeremy Loughman.

“New Zealand Rugby has conducted a review of the HIA process during the Māori All Blacks match against Ireland at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton on Wednesday 29 June,” NZR Medical Manager Karen Rassmussen said.

“As a result of this review NZR believes Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been allowed back on to the field during the first half.

“While NZR stands by the HIA processes in place and is satisfied that player welfare is the number one priority for medical staff at the match, we have identified a gap in communications, which meant critical video evidence was not fully accounted for as part of the Head Injury Assessment (HIA) process undertaken by the independent match day medical team.

“We will be reinforcing the full HIA process and protocols for the remainder of the Steinlager Series to ensure video evidence is communicated more accurately between independent match day medical staff to enable them to make the right call with regards to player safety.”

STATEMENT | NZ Rugby statement on Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman’s Head Injury Assessment (HIA). https://t.co/gEr25PX8vz — New Zealand Rugby (@NZRugby) July 1, 2022

The Ireland prop will be out for at least 12 days.

Loughman was reintroduced to the game at the 12-minute mark, but was replaced shortly after half time.

The Munster prop will now undergo a stand down period of 12 days, as per World Rugby’s new concussion protocols, and will miss at least the first two tests against the All Blacks.

