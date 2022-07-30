New Zealand Rugby CEO avoids giving firm answer on Ian Foster’s future

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has refused to comment on whether All Blacks head coach Ian Foster will remain in his position in the long term.

Foster’s position as the All Blacks’ head coach has come under plenty of scrutiny following his side’s test series loss to Ireland, having also lost games to the Irish and France in November.

Assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have been relieved of their duties, although Foster has remained in place as New Zealand’s head coach, for now at least.

Robinson was speaking on New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZB and refused to comment on whether Foster would keep his job if the All Blacks’ upcoming two games against the Springboks don’t go well.

Mark Robinson on Ian Foster.

“I’m not going to speculate on things like that. We’re really focused and have spent time in the last 10 days primarily around focusing on our people internally,” Robinson said.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said in an interview this week that he would be willing to go abroad to coach an international team, much to the dismay of many New Zealand rugby supporters.

Robinson was again reluctant to speak about the future of one of the country’s top rugby coaches, although he was highly complementary of Robertson.

“We certainly understand the sentiment of our fans that’s been coming through loud and clear,” Robinson commented.

“We know Razor has a huge amount to offer the game in New Zealand in the future and we’ve obviously got a contract with him around that. Commenting any further on that wouldn’t be appropriate.”

It’s been four years since our last visit to South Africa. Can’t wait to play here again 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3T52ENhn8O — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 30, 2022

A crucial couple of weeks lie ahead.

New Zealand will play the Springboks on South African soil twice in the opening rounds of The Rugby Championship, in two games which could make or break Foster’s time as head coach.

The All Blacks have lost four of their last five games, and if that record worsens to six losses in seven, Foster’s position could be seen as untenable by supporters and by those behind the scenes in New Zealand Rugby.

South Africa and New Zealand shared one win each in their two encounters last year, although both of those were played in Australia, with the Springboks hosting the All Blacks on home soil for the first time in almost four years next Saturday.

