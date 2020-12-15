Robbie Henshaw believes Ireland’s three test tour of New Zealand in 2022 is the ideal preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Ireland were given a tough hand for the showpiece tournament due to take place in three years, being drawn alongside the world champions Springboks and Scotland in the ‘pool of death’.

Even if the men in green come through their pool unscathed things won’t get much easier for them, as they’ll likely come up against either hosts France or New Zealand in the quarter-final.

The Leinster and Ireland centre believes the gruelling three test against the All Blacks in 2022 will help to harden up the troops for the impending blood bath at the World Cup.

“That’s the best preparation you could have prior to a World Cup. You want to test yourself against the best in the world – the top teams in the world.

“Definitely, my experience of going down to New Zealand, it’s a different kettle of fish as well. It will be great.That’s definitely going to be massive for everyone who can be involved in that.

“There’s a massive amount of games to play over the next number of seasons so it’s great to have it on the horizon and keep building towards it,” Henshaw said at a virtual press conference.

Pro14 expansion on the horizon

Ireland should be well-acquainted with their pool rivals South Africa by 2023, with the top four South African club sides set to join an expanded Pro14 before the World Cup kicks off.

“If they brought the South African teams in, I think it’ll definitely make the two groups way more competitive. Obviously, you have to travel down and play in South Africa.

“That brings its own challenges. And playing South African players, we’ll gain more knowledge for the future, so it has massive bonuses if they do get permitted to be brought in.

“It could definitely help us getting experience against South African players. I’m sure between now and then they’ve some new players coming up, they seem to be building as well.

“I think, for us, if we’re down there, and playing against teams regularly, it would definitely be a bonus for us to gain that sort of experience and knowledge of the players,” Henshaw commented.

