New Zealand drop to new low in World Rugby Rankings

New Zealand will drop to their lowest-ever position in the World Rugby Rankings after their loss to South Africa in Mbombela.

The rankings are yet to be officially released, although the All Blacks will drop to fifth place after their 26-10 loss to the Springboks, while England will leapfrog them into fourth.

After the series loss to Ireland, New Zealand dropped to an all-time low of fourth place in the rankings, although their third defeat on the bounce has seen them fall again.

South Africa have drawn level on points with France in the rankings thanks to their win, although Les Bleus will remain in second place while the Springboks will stay in third, on account of the French already occupying the spot.

Australia strengthen their position.

The Springboks will leapfrog France if they beat the All Blacks again next week in Johannesburg, although they will remain behind Ireland in first place even if they win by a wide margin.

Australia came from behind to claim a 41-26 win against Argentina in the other Rugby Championship match of the weekend, which has seen the Wallabies strengthen their sixth-place position.

Neither Australia or Argentina have changed places in the rankings due to the result, although the gap between Los Pumas and 10th placed Japan has shortened significantly, while the Wallabies have edged closer to the All Blacks.

For now, the Wallabies sit in first place in The Rugby Championship table after the opening round of action thanks to their bonus point win in Mendoza, while the Springboks are second, Los Pumas are third and the All Blacks are fourth.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (N/C) – 90.03

2. France (N/C) – 89.41

3. South Africa (N/C) – 89.41

4. England (+1) – 86.25

5. New Zealand (-1) – 86.13

6. Australia (N/C) – 83.30

7. Scotland (N/C) – 81.93

8. Wales (N/C) – 81.28

9. Argentina (N/C) – 79.32

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.74

11. Samoa (N/C) – 75.75

12. Fiji (N/C) – 75.08

13. Georgia (N/C) – 74.51

14. Italy (N/C) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.79

17. Romania (N/C) – 66.33

18. Uruguay (N/C) – 65.97

19. USA (N/C) – 65.17

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.08

