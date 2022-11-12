New Zealand beat England in thrilling Rugby World Cup final

New Zealand have upset the odds by claiming victory against England in the Rugby World Cup final in front of a record crowd in Auckland.

Most expected England to be crowned as world champions this morning, as the Red Roses had won an astonishing 30 consecutive test matches, which included two one-sided victories against the Black Ferns last year.

Everything was going according to plan for Simon Middleton’s side early on, as England scored two tries within the first 15 minutes to take a 14-point lead.

However, the dynamic of the match changed on the 18-minute mark when England winger Lydia Thompson got a red card for a high tackle on New Zealand’s Portia Woodman, which saw the Black Ferns star’s night come to an early end.

An early red card for England turned the tide.

New Zealand scored their first try of the game as soon as play restarted and started to claw their way back into the game.

England led 26-19 at half time, although two tries in the opening 10 minutes of the second half saw New Zealand take the lead for the first time.

Although England quickly hit back with a try from Amy Cokayne off the back of a lineout maul, her third of the night, New Zealand replacement Ayesha Leti-I’iga put the Black Ferns ahead with a try in the 71st minute.

That try proved to be decisive, as New Zealand held on to win 34-31 by stealing a late line out just metres from their own try line with the clock in the red.

The @BlackFerns are on top of the world! What a final. What a team 🇳🇿🙌#NZLvENG | #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/V01TqTCIGi — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 12, 2022

Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant basks in the glory.

Black Ferns captain and player of the match Ruahei Demant stressed just how far her side has come in the space of 12 months, after New Zealand suffered four heavy losses to England and France on their northern tour last year.

“I can’t even put it into words. All I can say is thank you – I am so proud of our team,” Demant said.

“It has been really challenging. Most people don’t even know that last year we went on a northern tour and got pumped. The ways the players have turned themselves around – there’s a lot that is unseen.

“We’ve sacrificed so much to get one chance in a lifetime, to win a World Cup at home, and we did it!”

