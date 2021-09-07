New Zealand close in on top spot as Australia fall in World Rankings

New Zealand have closed the gap on South Africa at the top of the World Rugby Rankings after disposing of Australia in Perth.

The All Blacks ran out as comfortable 38-21 winners against the Wallabies to make it three wins from three in this year’s Bledisloe Cup, while simultaneously getting off to a perfect start in the Rugby Championship.

While New Zealand have remained in second place in the rankings, they have gained some ground on first placed South Africa, and could take top spot from the reigning world champions over the next few weeks.

🪜 STANDINGS | Here’s the current Fortinet Rugby Championship situation with four games remaining for each team. pic.twitter.com/xt3YpmzJ7i — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 6, 2021

Australia fall in the rankings.

Australia have again swapped place with Argentina in the rankings, who they had just overtaken due to the latter’s recent loss against South Africa, and now sit in seventh place.

There could be plenty of movement in the rankings over the next month as the final four rounds of the Rugby Championship are played, where a win this weekend against the Springboks could see the Wallabies propelled to as high as fourth place.

Argentina could rise as high as third place if they beat New Zealand by 15 points or more, having beaten the All Blacks for the first time just last year.

Movement outside of the Top 15.

Canada caused the upset of the weekend by beating the USA by 13 points in the first leg of their 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier, bringing to an end a 12-match winless streak against their neighbours.

The USA were the strong favourites going into Saturday’s game in Newfoundland, but they will now have to beat Canada by at least 14 points in the return fixture to guarantee their place at the next World Cup.

The Canadians have risen to 21st place in the rankings as a result of the win, overtaking Hong Kong, while the US have fallen one place to 17th, below Uruguay.

Canada wins! Incredible performance from Canada in their first Rugby World Cup 2023 Qualification Pathway match against @USARugby! 🍁 FT: Canada 34-21 USA 🏉#CANvUSA | @DHLRugby pic.twitter.com/FSVjAA9zFZ — Rugby Canada (@RugbyCanada) September 4, 2021

Check out the Top 15 sides in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.49

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 90.31

3. England (N/C) – 85.44

4. Ireland (N/C) – 84.85

5. France (N/C) – 83.87

6. Argentina (+1) – 82.86

7. Australia (+1) – 82.11

8. Scotland (N/C) – 82.02

9. Wales (N/C) – 80.59

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.13

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 73.73

13. Samoa (N/C) – 71.88

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.65

15. Tonga (N/C) – 70.28

Read More About: All Blacks, springboks, Wallabies, world rugby rankings