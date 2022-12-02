New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia agree long-term Super Rugby deal

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia have agreed a new deal which will see Super Rugby Pacific remain in place until 2030.

The two national governing bodies have had a rocky relationship in recent times, with Rugby Australia admitting that they were considering pulling their teams out of Super Rugby Pacific and making their own competition.

Having first been established in 1996, it appeared as though there was a real possibility that Super Rugby could come to an end in 2023, although it has now been confirmed that the existing joint venture will continue until 2030.

Super Rugby Pacific is here to stay.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson was happy to announce the tournament would continue after a disruptive couple of years, during which time teams from South Africa, Argentina and Japan departed the competition.

“This long-term agreement provides certainty for players, coaches, fans, sponsors and broadcast partners and it solidifies our joint commitment to ensuring Super Rugby Pacific is the most entertaining, innovative, and fan-focused cross-border club competition in the world,” Robinson said.

“We charted a new path with the introduction of Moana Pasifika and the Fijian Drua this year, and having all 91 games played in regional time zones, and believe we have entered an exciting new era for rugby in the Pacific region.”

His counterpart at Rugby Australia, Andy Marinos, described the deal as the dawn of a new era for Super Rugby.

“Securing this long-term partnership provides stability and continuity that the competition and Super Rugby clubs need to enable rugby to grow in stature and importance across the region.”

The future of Super Rugby is locked in until 2030! 🥳 – New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia have secured the future of Super Rugby Pacific with a long-term deal to 2030. pic.twitter.com/fmC4TjKzsq — Super Rugby Pacific (@SuperRugby) December 2, 2022

Aims to create integrated women’s tournament.

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia have also announced their intention to create an integrated women’s competition that would feature teams from two currently separate domestic leagues.

Super W was established in 2018, and currently features the five Australian clubs that also take part in the men’s tournament, as well as the Fijian Drua. Meanwhile in New Zealand, Super Rugby Aupiki was established this year and features four teams.

Marinos explained that they aren’t looking to “copy and paste” the men’s structure for the women’s tournament but that they are committed to building a professional cross border competition.

