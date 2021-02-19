New red card rule used for first time in Reds win against Waratahs

Share and Enjoy !

The new law that allows a red-carded player to be replaced after 20 minutes was used for the first time in the Super Rugby AU clash between the Reds and Waratahs.

New Waratahs signing Izaia Perese was sent off in his first appearance for his new club after a spear tackle on Wallabies centre Hunter Paisami.

However, under the new law changes currently being used in both Super Rugby AU and Super Rugby Aotearoa, the Waratahs were able to send on replacement Tane Edmed 20 minutes after Perese’s red card offence.

Record win for the Reds.

Being allowed to replace Perese after 20 minutes did little to help the Waratah’s cause in the end, as the New South Wales side lost by a record 34-point margin to their Queensland rivals.

The Waratahs started well at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with scrum-half Jake Gordon scoring the opening try of the 2021 Super Rugby AU season within the first three minutes.

However, that proved to be the only Waratahs try of the night, as the Reds ran in five unanswered tries to subject the 2014 Super Rugby champions to a humbling 41-7 defeat.

Red-emption.

Reds captain James O’Connor pulled the strings for the Queenslanders, as the hosts scored three tries before the half-time break, taking a 20-point lead into the second half.

The pace of the game slowed down considerably after half time, but the Reds secured their biggest-ever win over the Waratahs with two converted tries in the final 10 minutes.

The Reds will be looking to go one step further than last season, having narrowly lost in the 2020 Super Rugby AU final to the Brumbies last September in Canberra.

