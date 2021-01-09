Leicester Tigers winger Nemani Nadolo has hit out at supporters who were critical of Wasps’ defeat of Bath, which featured 11 tries in total.

Nadolo was thrilled by the rugby on shown at the Recreation Ground, which saw Wasps beat Bath by an outrageous scoreline of 52 points to 44.

However, many fans were critical of the “poor” defence in the match, which saw both side secure try-scoring bonus points for their attacking efforts.

Eddie sitting in the stands at the Rec watching attacking rugby on show.. #BATvWAS 🔥🔥🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/3oY2ENdSLx — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) January 8, 2021

The sport in the northern hemisphere came under some criticism for the largely defence-oriented games in the Autumn Nations Cup, which provoked England head coach Eddie Jones to lash out at those criticising his team’s style of play.

“Can I just say I think you are being totally disrespectful to the players the way you criticise the rugby…We’re trying to win and we’ve got to find a way to do that. Rugby needs to be positive at the moment.

“It’s a tough time for the sport, it’s a tough time to play rugby and we are all trying to play as good a rugby [match] as we can,” Jones said last month.

‘It was a pleasure to watch’

The giant Fijian winger was bemused by the negative reaction to the try-scoring exploits of Wasps and Bath on Friday night, pointing out the previous criticism of defensive rugby.

“Fans complaining about how defence is killing the game and how boring rugby is becoming.

“We have one game (in the northern hemisphere) where attacking rugby is on show (which mind you was a pleasure to watch) and the first thing people point out is defence,” Nadolo posted on Twitter.

Fans complaining about how defense is killing the game and how boring rugby is becoming. We have a one game (in the northern hemisphere) where attacking rugby is on show (which mind u was a pleasure to watch) and the first thing people point out is defense. 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 #batvswas — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) January 8, 2021

While the defensive performance of both Wasps and Bath might not cut it at the highest level, it’s hard to argue that any of the autumn international games last year came close to providing as much entertainment.

