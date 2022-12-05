Munster v Toulouse: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Munster will begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a titanic clash against five-time European champions Toulouse.

Revenge will be firmly on the Munster minds, as Toulouse have ended the province’s Champions Cup dream in the last two seasons, most recently in a rare penalty shoot out back in May.

Although Munster endured a poor start to the season, Graham Rowntree’s men have recently found form in wins against Edinburgh, Connacht and South Africa A.

Toulouse have been in good form all season however, as they currently occupy first place in the Top 14 table after 12 rounds.

Munster v Toulouse: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Sunday, December 11th on RTE 2 and BT Sport 3. Coverage on RTE beings at 2.30pm Irish time, while coverage on BT Sport begins at 3pm Irish time, while kick off is at 3.15pm Irish time.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, beIN Sports, SuperSport and FloRugby are also showing the game.

Tickets for the game at Thomond Park in Limerick are still available and can be purchased from €25.

🤝 Munster are back in action next Sunday as French giants Toulouse visit Thomond Park for a huge Champions Cup opener. Get your #MUNvTOU tickets here: https://t.co/Ub7EayDwIv#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Z2RkDypRAh — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 4, 2022

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Saturday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Munster called upon a number of returning Ireland internationals for their game against Edinburgh last weekend, although Conor Murray didn’t feature as he is still recovering from a groin injury.

Simon Zebo is also a doubt as he came off injured during that win, although there were no other obvious injury concerns.

Toulouse’s Antoine Dupont is set to play despite originally being ruled out of the game due to a suspension for a red card he received while on duty for France, as he successfully appealed the length of his ban.

Read More About: Heineken Champions Cup, munster rugby, toulouse rugby