Munster v South Africa A: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Munster are taking on South Africa A at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night in what promises to be a memorable occasion.

South Africa A will be eager to avenge the Springboks’ loss to Ireland last Saturday when they play Munster at the home of Cork GAA, although there is no doubt that the hosts will be fired up.

Munster have a proud record against touring nations, as the province has recorded famous wins against New Zealand and Australia, although they have only ever tasted defeat against South Africa.

While Munster have played and lost to South Africa on three occasions before, the last game between the two sides was all the way back in 1970, although the 52-year wait will end on Thursday.

Munster v South Africa A: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match is being aired live on Thursday, November 10th on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 6.30pm while kick-off is at 7.30pm.

The game is sold-out, so any supporters who wish to see the match live and don’t have tickets will have to watch either on the TV or online.

Munster v South Africa Select XV, in association with @Pinergy, will see 41,400 supporters attend Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the largest-ever attendance at a rugby game in the province. Preparations are in full swing for #MunsterInThePáirc next Thursday, see full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) November 4, 2022

Team news.

Munster will name their match-day squad on Wednesday, while South Africa A named their team on Monday.

South Africa A have named a very strong match-day squad for the encounter, with 14 capped Springboks set to face Munster on Thursday night.

Thomas du Toit, who has 14 caps for the Springboks and briefly played for Munster in the 2016/17 season, is captaining South Africa A, while another former Munster player, Jason Jenkins, is starting in the second row.

Rugby World Cup winning scrum-half Herschel Jantjies is starting at number nine, while experienced internationals such as Johan Goosen and Cornal Hendricks also start among the backs.

Experienced Test players lining up with some of the best young talent in the country – what’s not to like about the South Africa ‘A’ team? More here: https://t.co/zxSlVdPIjk 🤩#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/ScO8ti612g — Springboks (@Springboks) November 7, 2022

