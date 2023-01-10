Munster v Northampton Saints: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Munster welcome Northampton Saints to Thomond Park for a crucial Heineken Champions Cup clash this Saturday.

A victory for Munster this Saturday would all but secure the province’s place in the Champions Cup last 16, with two wins from four very likely to ensure progress to the knock out stages.

Defeat could spell disaster for Munster however, as a trip to five-time European champions Toulouse comes the following weekend, so Graham Rowntree’s side will settle for nothing less than victory this weekend.

Northampton are currently rooted to the bottom of Pool B, which means that anything other than an upset win in Limerick could result in the Saints’ Champions Cup campaign coming to a premature end.

Munster v Northampton Saints: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, January 14th on RTE 2 and BT Sport 2. Coverage on RTE begins at 2.30pm, while coverage on BT Sport begins at 3pm. Kick off is at 3.15pm.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, beIN Sports, SuperSport are also broadcasting the match.

🎟️ TICKET UPDATE | Two big games coming up on Saturday at Musgrave Park & Thomond Park with only 3 more home games after this weekend. A small number of Stand tickets are remaining for #MUNvNOR on Saturday at 3.15pm. Read our latest ticket update ⤵️#MUNvLEI #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 10, 2023

Team news.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree rested many of his first-choice players in the past two weeks, such as Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony and Joey Carbery, so expect a full-strength team to start against Northampton.

There are a number of players out injured of course, particularly in the second row as RG Snyman, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Ahern, Fineen Wycherley and Kiran McDonald are all unavailable.

As Northampton’s Champions Cup hopes are looking faint, there is a chance that director of rugby Phil Dowson will choose to rest some of his first-choice players and focus on the Gallagher Premiership, where the Saints are currently in sixth place.

Courtney Lawes will not feature regardless of where Northampton’s priorities lie however, as he is unavailable due to a gluteal injury.

