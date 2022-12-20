Munster v Leinster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Munster will host Leinster at Thomond Park this St. Stephen’s Day in what promises to be a fiery encounter between the two rivals.

Leinster couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, as they have won all 11 of their fixtures across the URC and Heineken Champions Cup so far, and they’ll be confident they can continue their impressive winning record against Munster.

While Munster started slowly this season, they have found form in recent times and have managed to climb up to eighth place on the URC table.

The hosts will have the backing of a sold out home crowd behind them, although Leinster have won their last three encounters with Munster at Thomond Park.

Munster v Leinster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Monday, December 26th on TG4, the TG4 Player and Viaplay Sports 1. Coverage on TG4 starts at 6.50pm, while coverage on Viaplay Sports (formerly Premier Sports) starts at 7.15pm. Kick off is at 7.35pm.

URC TV is also showing the game, with a range of options available to viewers. Customers can buy a one-off stream of Munster v Leinster for €7.99.

Other options include a monthly access pass for €6.99 per month, which gives customers access to every URC fixture, or a season-long pass for a one-off fee of €41.99.

See what’s coming up as we prepare for #MUNvLEI at a sold-out Thomond Park ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 19, 2022

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads on Friday at the latest, although they may do so sooner if they wish.

Munster got through their encounter with Northampton Saints largely unscathed, with Conor Murray making his first appearance since suffering an injury while on Ireland duty last month.

Johnny Sexton also returned to provincial duty last weekend, having also picked up an injury during Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series campaign, and the two veterans should be available for the game on St. Stephen’s Day.

