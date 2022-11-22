Munster v Connacht: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The URC gets back underway this weekend, with the inter-provincial derby between Munster and Connacht the pick of the fixtures.

Neither Munster or Connacht have enjoyed an ideal start to the season, as the southern province find themselves in 14th place after seven rounds, while their western rivals are sitting in 12th.

Munster should be full of confidence after they defeated South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh during the international break, as they look to kick start their season.

Connacht have won three of their last four fixtures however, which includes a win against Munster in Galway, and they’ll be aiming to back up that result with a triumph in Limerick this Saturday.

Munster v Connacht: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, November 26th on TG4, the TG4 Player and Premier Sports 1. Coverage on TG4 starts at 7pm, while coverage on Premier Sports starts at 7.25pm. Kick off is at 7.35pm.

URC TV is also showing the game, with a range of options available to viewers. Customers can buy a one-off stream of Munster v Connacht for €7.99.

Other options include a monthly access pass for €6.99 per month, which gives customers access to every URC fixture, or a season-long pass for a one-off fee of €41.99.

Team news.

Both match-day squads will be named on Friday at the latest, although they can do so sooner if they choose to.

Munster’s full international contingent has returned to the province following Ireland’s games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia in the Autumn Nations Series.

Joey Carbery suffered a head injury against Fiji, although he is expected to return to full team training this week, along with Antoine Frisch who underwent a scan on a thigh issue last week.

Keith Earls, Jean Kleyn and Liam Coombes have all returned to full team training, while Dave Kilcoyne’s availability will be determined later in the week.

Connacht will also have access to their international players again, including Bundee Aki, who came off the bench for Ireland against Australia after serving his ban for a dangerous clear out in the game against the Stormers in September.

Mack Hansen is a doubt however, as he suffered a thigh injury during Ireland’s win against Australia.

