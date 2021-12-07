Munster give update on their quarantine-hit squad ahead of Wasps encounter

Tighthead prop Roman Salanoa has returned to training with Munster, in a welcome boost for the southern province ahead of their game against Wasps.

Munster could be without 33 players for their opening Heineken Champions Cup fixture against Wasps on Sunday, after a large group of players and staff became stranded in South Africa following the identification of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

14 members of their touring party have remained in South Africa to quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, while a further 34 players and staff are currently completing their 10-day quarantine period in Ireland.

Ireland centre Chris Farrell has also returned to training.

The players currently in isolation in Ireland will finish their quarantine period the day before Munster’s game against Wasps, although it has not yet been announced whether any of them will feature against Wasps.

The return of Hawaii native Salanoa to training comes at a much-needed time for Munster.

Ireland centre Chris Farrell and academy full back Jonathan Wren were also announced fit to return to training this week on Friday.

A number of players who didn’t travel to South Africa are currently unavailable due to injury, including Paddy Kelly, Edwin Edogbo, John Hodnett, Calvin Nash, Rowan Osborne and RG Snyman.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | Read the latest news from the Munster camp as we prepare for Sunday’s @ChampionsCup opener away to Wasps ⤵️#WASvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 6, 2021

Cardiff and Scarlets face a similar situation.

Cardiff will be without any of their players who travelled to South Africa, as they will all still be completing their quarantine period when European champions Toulouse come to the Welsh capital on Saturday.

A mixture of Wales internationals, academy players and Welsh Premiership call-ups will face Toulouse, in what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those on the fringes of Cardiff’s squad.

Scarlets are in a very similar situation to Munster, as their players who travelled to South Africa come out of quarantine the day before the Welsh region play Bristol Bears, although they have expressed their concerns over selecting players straight out of isolation.

