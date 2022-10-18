Munster’s Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey in doubt for Leinster game

Munster could be without several key players such as Tadhg Beirne and Craig Casey for Saturday’s inter-provincial derby against Leinster.

A number of Munster players will have their availability for this weekend’s game at the Aviva Stadium determined later in the week after picking up injuries during the win against the Bulls at Thomond Park.

Beirne and Casey will both have scans for groin injuries, Edwin Edogbo is being assessed for a calf injury, Stephen Archer is struggling with an ankle injury and Calvin Nash is nursing a thigh injury, all of whom are doubts for Saturday.

Roman Salanoa has been ruled out of Saturday’s game after suffering a head injury in the final play of the match against the Bulls, while Antoine Frisch is still being managed for a calf injury he picked up while on tour with Emerging Ireland.

Meanwhile, RG Snyman, Jack Daly, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Kelly, Keith Earls, Andrew Conway, Simon Zebo and Fineen Wycherley all remain unavailable due to injury.

🗞️ SQUAD UPDATE | See the latest news from the Munster camp as we prepare for Leinster next in the #BKTURC on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium ⤵️#LEIvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) October 18, 2022

Leinster have injury concerns of their own.

Leo Cullen will also be limited in who he can select for Saturday’s derby between Leinster and Munster, as Ronan Kelleher, Harry Byrne and Will Connors have been ruled out.

Kelleher and Byrne are both expected to be unavailable for eight weeks with hamstring injuries, while Connors will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks after undergoing a procedure for a bicep injury.

A decision on Jack Conan, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier’s availability will be made later in the week after all three picked up injuries in the win against Connacht.

Luke McGrath, Rhys Ruddock and Ryan Baird will also be further assessed this week as all three follow the graduated return to play protocols after suffering head injuries.

There is good news for Caelan Doris and Ciarán Frawley, both of whom returned from injury against Connacht and came through the game without any problems.

Dave Kearney is expected to return to full training this week after suffering an adductor injury against Ulster, while Hugo Keenan is stepping up his rehabilitation from abdominal and knee injuries.

James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, James Tracy, Charlie Ryan and Tommy O’Brien all remain unavailable due to injury.

