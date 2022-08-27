Munster to play South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster will play South Africa Select XV at the home of Cork GAA at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this November.

Although it had been confirmed on Wednesday that Munster would take on the South Africans this November in a midweek match, the province had yet to confirm the venue.

It had been reported that the game would be hosted at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork rather than Thomond Park in Limerick, if Cork GAA gave their permission, with confirmation coming through today.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan described the decision as a “significant milestone” for the province.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh will host Munster v South Africa Select XV.

“This is a huge honour and significant milestone for Munster Rugby, one we are very proud to be associated with,” Flanagan said.

“Our thanks to the IRFU, GAA and Cork GAA for all their input, time and consideration given to reviewing this proposal and for permitting us to host our touring game against the South Africa Select XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, November 10th, on what will be an incredible and historic occasion.

“This is not only for our supporters and the rugby community, but also further reaching, and we understand the magnitude of being the first professional rugby team to play at the home of Cork GAA.

“While we recognise we have a fantastic facility in Thomond Park, one we are very proud of, bringing the game to a wider audience within the province has been one of our strategic objectives for many years and it is a credit to our staff for their commitment to reaching this goal.”

🏟 𝗩𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 Munster will play South Africa Select XV at 𝗣á𝗶𝗿𝗰 𝗨í 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗼𝗶𝗺𝗵 on Thursday, November 10. 🏉 An incredible occasion awaits & our thanks to all at @OfficialCorkGAA for what will no doubt be a memorable night.#SUAF 🔴 More here ⤵ — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) August 27, 2022

Cork-based supporters rewarded.

While Munster do play in Cork on a regular basis at Musgrave Park, the province primarily play at Thomond Park in Limerick, with only less significant matches are played at the 8,000 capacity stadium.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh has the capacity to host 45,000 supporters, far more than Musgrave Park and significantly more than the province’s primary stadium of Thomond Park, which can accommodate almost 26,000 supporters.

